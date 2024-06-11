Service Delivery: Presidency, NIPPS, SGF To Harmonise Inter-sectoral Policies

Ms Hadiza Bala-Usman, the Chairman of the Committee (4th Left), Prof. Ayo Omotayo, DG of NIPSS (3rd Left) and other members of Committee after the meeting in Abuja

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

The Presidency and the National Institute of Policies is to partner with the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies in Kuru, Plateau to review and harmonies inter-sectoral policies to enhance effective service delivery.

The partnership is in collaboration with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and others.

Ms Hadiza Bala-Usman, the Special Adviser on Policy and Coordination to President Bola Tinubu stated this at the meeting of the Committee for the Review and Harmonisation of Sectoral Policies in Abuja.

Bala-Usman, who is also the Chairman of the committee, said that the team comprised of representatives from NIPPS, Office of the Vice President, SGF and others.

She noted that in view of the absence of inter-relationship across sectoral policies,…