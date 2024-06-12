Democracy Day: Expert Tasks Govts On Skilled Workforce

By Sylvester Thompson

Dr Ifeanyi Nwafor, Nigerian business man has urged government at all levels to invest more in training programmes in order to build a skilled workforce that would add value to global economies.

Nwafor gave the advice in Abuja on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) ahead of the celebration of the nation’s Democracy Day slated for June 12.

He said building a highly skilled and educated workforce was very important in a global community and would enable Nigeria compete favourably.

He noted that companies in advanced countries such as the United States, Canada and Britain among others , outsource some of the Information Technology (IT) jobs in countries like Malaysia and India.

“The reason they are going there is because these countries have a highly educated workforce, which can be easily trained to do some of the tasks that would had been done in their countries.

“So, we want the government to look into how to improve our…