Kogi HoS identifies agriculture, manufacturing as pathways to robust economy

The Kogi State, Head of Civil Service, Mr. Elijah Evinemi has called for massive investment in agriculture, manufacturing, technology, and renewable energy to generate enormous revenue and boost the economy of the nation.

Evinemi stated this in a goodwill message at the International Conference of Management Sciences of the Federal University Lokoja held on Tuesday.

According to him, the Nation’s economy has long relied on oil revenues, saying investment in agriculture, manufacturing, technology and renewable energy would create opportunities to diversify the economy from the dwindling price of crude oil.

