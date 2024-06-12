FG Working To Improve Health Well-being Of Citizens – Mahmoud

By Philip Yatai

The Minister of State Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Mariya Mahmoud, says President Tinubu-led administration is working to improve the health and nutrition well-being of citizens.

Mahmoud stated this during the roll out of “Renewed Hope Medical Outreach” in Kuje on Wednesday, to celebrate Tinubu’s one year in office.

The minister, who was represented by Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, Mandate Secretary, Health Services and Environment Secretariat, FCT Administration, said that Tinubu was putting measures in place to improve the country’s health indices.

She explained that the outreach was designed to provide free healthcare services to all residents of Kuje as a pilot area council.

She commended the turnout of the residents to access the services, adding that service would continue at health facilities and would be extended to other area councils and rural communities.

“Today we have six different departments – antenatal care for pregnant women, general…