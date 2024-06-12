Rivers first lady presents N10m cheques to 20 women farmers

Wife of Rivers State Governor, Lady Valerie Siminalayi Fubara, has presented cheques of N10 million to 20 women farmers in the State who are the first batch of beneficiaries of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) Women Agricultural Support Programme.

Lady Fubara handed over the cheques at an event organised at the Banquet Hall of Government House in Port Harcourt on Wednesday where the beneficiaries were told to commit the money to boosting their agricultural yields.

The Governor’s wife explained that the exercise was to flag-off another critical phase of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) in Rivers State, which is a pet project of Her Excellency, First Lady of the Federal Republic of…