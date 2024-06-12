No Deal With FG on N62,000 Minimum Wage Offer, Labour Tells Tinubu  – THISDAYLIVE

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said that organised labour neither reached any agreement with the Federal Government and the employers on the base figure for a National Minimum Wage nor on its other components.

At the last sitting of the Tripartite Committee on Minimum Wage in Abuja, both the government side and representatives of the private sector made a final offer of N62,000, while organised labour represented by NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC) came down from their earlier demand of N594,000 to N250,000.

NLC said that it hoped the document submitted to the president reflected the correct proceeding during negotiation, adding that Labour will not accept any doctored document.

In a statement signed by the Acting President of NLC, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, Labour said it expected the president to have harmonized the two proposals and announce a fitting minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

“We attentively…