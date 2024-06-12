Group Advocates State Commissions Against Trafficking In Persons

By Aderogba George

A group, Counter Trafficking In Persons (CTIP) Cluster group, has advocated for the establishment of a commission to oversee the issue of human trafficking in states.

The group, at a learning event on Tuesday in Abuja, stated that states commission on human trafficking would adequately tackle CTIP issues instead of the present taskforces on human trafficking.

The group said that the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) is currently overwhelmed, adding that state commissions would complement their efforts.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the group is funded by the United States Agency on International Development (USAID), through the Palladium project.

NAN also reports that the group noted the rampant cases of human trafficking in Benue, Taraba, and Oyo States, and called for funding for the operations of these commissions in the states.

Mrs Mabel Ade, Executive Director of Adinya Arise Foundation (AAF), called…