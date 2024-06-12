NSA Tasks Stakeholders On Cybersecurity Prevention

By Olasunkanmi Onifade

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, has called on stakeholders to be proactive in preventing cybersecurity threats in the country.

Ribadu made this statement on Tuesday at the Cybersecurity Forum organised by the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) in Abuja.

The forum’s theme was “Intelligence Initiatives and Strategies for National Cyber Security Management.”

Ribadu, was represented by Maj.-Gen. Samad Akinsode, Director of Communications, Office of the National Security Officer (ONSA).

“Effective cybersecurity management hinges on robust intelligence. Advanced intelligence platforms enable us to gather, analyse, and share critical threat intelligence with relevant stakeholders.

“By leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning, these platforms can predict potential cyber attacks and provide actionable insights.

“Cybersecurity is a collective responsibility that requires a whole-of-government and whole-of-society…