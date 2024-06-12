The mining tragedy in Niger State

TRAGEDY struck last week as no fewer than 20 miners trapped at a mining site in Galkogo Community in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State died. One of the mining pits belonging to a company, African Mineral and Logistics Ltd, was said to have collapsed on the over 50 miners who were at work on the site. The pit reportedly caved in after a torrential rain on Sunday, June 2, burying many of the miners underground. Among the casualties was the chief security officer of the mining company, who reportedly died while making valiant efforts to rescue some of the victims. While the villagers heightened efforts to rescue the trapped miners, another portion of the mining pit caved in and…