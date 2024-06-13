Efficient Judiciary Key To Strengthening Democrac – Youth Group

By Aderogba George

Mr Okorie OKorie, President, Nigeria Youth Organisation (NYO) on Wednesday said that improved and speedy judicial process were key to strengthening democracy.

Okorie said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on the occasion of Democracy Day.

He urged the country’s judiciary to rise to the occasion of not only defending democracy but also sustaining it with equitable, fair and timely dispensation of justice.

“May I use this medium to call on our judiciary to help protect our democracy with timely and just dispensation of judgments.

“Justice delayed is denied they say. We should try to dispense justice at expected times with equity and fairness,” he said.

He called on the judiciary to always nullify elections that lacked integrity and transparency.

According to him, the courts should make verdicts that condemn electoral malpractices without fear or favour.

The NYO president who congratulated Nigerians on celebration of 25…