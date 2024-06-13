How Govt Can Reduce Maternal Mortality Rate – Health Advocate

By Victor Adeoti

Mrs Franka Okeke, a U.K.-based maternal health advocate, has appealed to government at all levels to improve on the health care facilities to reduce maternal deaths in the country.

Okeke made the appeal in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday while recounting her near death experience during childbirth in a government hospital in Lagos.

She said as a way of minimising maternal deaths in Nigeria, there is urgent need for government to increase budgetary allocation to primary health facilities and make the health facilities more friendly for pregnant women.

“Government at levels should invest adequate resources in infrastructure development, equipment and drugs for the adequate provision of basic and comprehensive emergency care in accordance with global standards,” the maternal health survivor said.

Okeke, who noted that the high prevalence of maternal mortality was of concern, called for urgent action by the government…