Olubadan-designate inspects ultra-modern palace at Oke Aremo

Olubadan designate Oba Owolabi Olakulehin performed his first official function outside his Alalubosa residence on Thursday with the inspection of a multimillion-dollar ultra-modern Olubadan Palace at Oke Aremo in the Ibadan North local government area.

Oba Olakulehin, who prior to this period had been receiving visitors at his Alalubosa GRA residence, expressed delight at the completion of a befitting new palace that would soon be commissioned.

The project had been earlier scheduled for commissioning but was postponed due to the transition of the immediate past monarch, Oba Lekan Balogun.

The Olubadan designate, who was accompanied on an inspector tour by members of the Olubadan…