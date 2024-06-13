June12: Democracy Standing Strong Amidst Fires Of Adversity – CAN

By Philomina Attah

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), says the country’s democracy has been tested by the fires of adversity but had remained steadfast because it is the best form of governance.

Its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in a message to mark this year’s democracy day, emphasised the need for the government to lead the country with integrity and put its citizens first.

“As we celebrate 25 years of uninterrupted democracy and the 31st anniversary of the widely acclaimed ‘freest and fairest’ presidential election of June 12, 1993, CAN congratulates the government and people of Nigeria.

“Our democracy has been tested by the fires of adversity, from the struggles of its early years to the present-day trials of insecurity, economic hardship, and social injustice.

“Nevertheless, we remain steadfast in our belief that democracy is the best form of government for our nation.

“We urge the government to prioritise the common good, address pressing…