Shehu Sani to Tinubu: Changing national anthem can’t unite Nigeria except…

Shehu Sani, a social commentator and former senator believes that changing the national anthem won’t unite Nigeria unless the current administration led by President Bola Tinubu builds the government on the pillars of freedom, justice, and equity.

He made this statement during a special dinner to mark Democracy Day at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja.

Sani emphasised that a national anthem, pledge, or constitution alone cannot unite a nation; rather, it requires ideals of freedom, equity, and justice.

He urged the President to lead with these ideals, reminding him that democracy was achieved through struggle and sacrifice.

Sani made it clear that the success of the…