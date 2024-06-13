PDP ‘ll Always Defend Democracy, Says Sen Akobundu – THISDAYLIVE

Senator Austin Akobundu on Wednesday affirmed that there is no alternative to democracy even as he reminded Nigerians that the People Democratic Party, PDP could rightly be described as the midwife of the Fourth Republic which today celebrates 25 years of unbroken democracy – Nigeria’s longest so far.

“As we celebrate Democracy Day, and honour the heroes and heroines, some who laid down their lives, others who sacrificed everything to make today possible, let us also celebrate the G9 – the nine courageous Nigerians who took the bull by the horns and demanded that the military exit power and allow democracy flourish in Nigeria.

“We must recall the role of the he G9 – comprising the late Dr. Alex Ekwueme, the late Mallam Adamu Ciroma, the late Chief Solomon Lar, the late Chief Bola Ige, the late Senator Ella, and the late Alhaji Abubakar Rimi. Still alive to celebrate today’s Democracy Day are Alhaji Sule Lamido, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, and Professor…