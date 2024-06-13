NAF Airstrikes Destroy Several Top Terrorist Leaders’ Camps In N/W

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Defence Headquarters says the Air Components of the crisis operations have in the last one week, destroyed several terrorist camps operated by notorious terrorist commanders, Bello Turji’s and Halilu in Zamfara and Katsina States.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, made this known on Thursday in Abuja, while briefing newsmen on the operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Buba said the camps, which were newly discovered were acquired through Intelligence Surveillance and Recognisance (ISR), adding that they were targeted and engaged with rockets and cannons.

He said the feedback had revealed that several of the terrorists, including some of the commanders were indeed neutralised as a result of the air strikes.

“But at this time we do not have report of the death of Bello Turji and Halilu,” he said.

Buba said that similar air interdiction was conducted on June 8, overhead a terrorists’ enclaves in Safana Local…