NSCDC’s Defenders Win Maiden CDS Basketball Championship

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) men’s Basketball Club, the Defenders, on Wednesday, emerged winners of the maiden edition of the Chief of Defence Staff Democracy Day Basketball Championship in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NSCDC team defeated Hotcoal Basketball Club 66-47 in the final game at the Old parade ground court.

The championship, which started on Sunday, had a total of 14 teams comprising 10 male and four female teams.

While the Hotcoal team won silver medal, Maktown Flyers won bronze medal in the third place for male category.

In the female category, Kada Angels Basketball Team of Kaduna won the gold medal by beating Gilali Team, while the Nasarawa State University female team won bronze.

NAN recalls that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, during the opening ceremony on Sunday, said the event marked an important milestone in celebrating the spirit of athleticism and…