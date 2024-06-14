CAS Charges Junior Officers To Be Decisive In Discharging Duties

From the left the Commandant AFCSC ,AVM Hassan Alhaji presenting survenior to Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar at regimental dinner for members of Junior course 97 on Thursday in Jaji Military Cantonment Kaduna state.

By Muhammad Tijjani

The Chief Of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, has charged junior military officers to be decisive in handling any tasks or missions given to them .

Abubakar gave the charge at the regimental dinner night of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Junior Course 97 on Thursday in Jaji Kaduna State.

He said, ”As junior commanders, you have to take vital decisions in the field.

Junior leaders must understand that indecision is not an option.

”The dinner night is one of the major events lined up for the graduation of Junior Course 97 on June 15 .

“As you are aware, the objective of the college is to develop the professional knowledge and understanding of selected officers of the Armed…