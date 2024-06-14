Sallah: FRSC Deploys 654 Personnel In Delta

By Clara Egbogota

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Delta Command, has deployed 654 personnel including regular and special marshals to various locations in the state to ensure safety during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Mr Muftau Irekeola, Sector Commander, FRSC, said this on Friday in Asaba while addressing personnel of the command in preparation for the Eid-el-Kabir special patrol.

Irekeola said that a total of 654 personnel, 19 operational vehicle, one ambulance, one power bike, and others would be deployed in the state.

The sector commander, however, said that the command was partnering with private tow truck owners, saying that the command’s tow truck was not in good condition.

“If it is more than 30 tons truck, we will call FRSC Onitsha command for towing because Onitsha is less than four kilometers away from Asaba,” he said.

He urged motorist to drive with caution, and pay attention to other road users.

“During rainy season, the grip of their tyres on the…