Free education: Akwa Ibom govt reads riot act against corrupt school heads

The Akwa Ibom State Government has warned head teachers of public schools to desist from corrupt practices such as extorting funds from school children or risk severe penalties.

The warning comes on the heels of the report that a school head in the State (name withheld) has been marked for demotion on account of extorting funds from parents of pupils in his school.

The state commissioner of Education, Mrs. Idongesit Etiebet who frowned at the ugly situation during the distribution of ARISE branded exercise books for the pupils of all public primary schools in Uyo senatorial district, said such acts is capable of frustrating the noble intentions of Eno’s administration, which is…