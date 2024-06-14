Trade Modernisation Project To Empower 2,500 Customs Personnel With Technical Skills

By Martha Agas

The Trade Modernisation Project (TMP) Ltd, will empower 2,500 personnel of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) with technical skills.

According to Mr Ahmed Ogunshola, the General Manager of the project, this is in line with the project’s capacity building framework.

Ogunshola said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

NAN reports that TMP Ltd is the concessionaire of the NCS trade project.

It is a 20-year concession agreement which has three phases, with phase one covering year one to six; phase two, seven to 13, and phase three from 14 to 20 years .

The agreement was signed on May 27, 2023 between the Federal Government of Nigeria represented by NCS Board, and Trade Modernisation Project Ltd.

TMP is the automation of the business processes of the NCS to simplify , and enhance the experience of stakeholders in the trade value chain.

According to the manager, the training aims to empower the personnel with the requisite…