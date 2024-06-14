APC chieftain empowers members with food items, cash in Oyo

A former member of the National Assembly, Hon Segun Dokun Odebunmi, has disbursed food items worth millions of Naira and cash to members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Surulere and Ogo Oluwa Local Government, Oyo State.

Odebunmi, who represented Ogo Oluwa/Surulere Federal Constituency at the 7th, 8th, and 9th Assembly, said the gesture was to support the party members for the Sallah celebration.

Recall that the immediate past House of Representatives member last month distributed about 1000 bags of 25 kg palliative rice to residents of the two local governments.

While presenting the bags of Rice and cash to the party members at an enlarged APC local government meeting in…