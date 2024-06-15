Blood Donor Day: Haematologist Tasks Nigerians On Voluntary Blood Donation

By Lilian Okoro

A Consultant Haematologist, Prof. Adedoye Dosunmu, has canvased the need for more Nigerians to cultivate the habit of voluntary blood donation to save lives and enhance access to readily available safe blood.

Dosunmu made the call at a lecture organised by the Department of Haematology and Blood Transfusion, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) to commemorate ‘2024 World Blood Donor Day’ on Friday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the World Blood Donor Day is celebrated annually on June 14, to raise awareness about the need for safe blood and blood products to save lives.

The programme has the theme: Celebrating 20 Years of Giving: Thank You Blood Donors.

Dosunmu, a Guest Speaker at the event, spoke on the significance of the day, calling for more advocacy in Nigeria as most people doid not understand the need for regular blood…