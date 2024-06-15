Nigeria Sends 197 Soldiers To Gambia On Peacekeeping Mission





Nigeria has sent 197 soldiers to the Republic of Gambia on peacekeeping mission.

The Commandant, Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre, Kaduna Maj. Gen. Ademola Adedoja while deploying the troops said they were part of Nigeria’s contribution to entrench peace in the country.

Major Gen. Adedoja announced this at the graduation of the troops from Pre-deployment Training at the Nigerian Army Peace Keeping Centre (NAPKC), Jaji in Kaduna State adding that the officers had gone through intense training in line with the standard UN core pre-deployment training modules.

The six weeks training according to him commenced on May 4 to equip the earmarked unit with the requisite skills and knowledge to function effectively and efficiently in their deployment.

He said as part of their training, the troops were taken through cross-cutting issues like sexual exploitation and abuse, conflict related sexual violence, conduct and discipline as well as protection of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper