NGOs Distribute Menstrual Pads, Hygiene Kits To Students In IDP Camp

By Justina Auta

Two NGOs, Civitas Auxillium Foundation (CAF) and BHAJ Helping Arm Foundation, on Friday, donated essential items to schools in Wassa Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Abuja.

The NGOs specifically distributed sanitary pads and hygiene kits to female students of Moving Star International School, Holy Trinity Academy, Welbired Academy and ECWA Zion Academy, all in Wassa IDPs Camp.

Mrs Elizabeth Duile, the Chief Operating Officer of CAF, said that the idea was to create awareness on menstrual hygiene management, and to dispel some myths and beliefs surrounding menstruation among underprivileged children in the camp.

She said “we need to create more awareness and empower the children with the right knowledge about how to take care of themselves on days when they have their menstrual flow.

“Shockingly, while we were having the lecture, some of the girls said they use rags, tissue paper and other things that are not appropriate for menstrual…