UNICEF Trains 500 Corps Members On Digital Learning In Adamawa LGAs

By Talatu Maiwada

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has trained 500 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members to promote digital learning in schools across 21 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Adamawa.

UNICEF Education Specialist, Mr Abdurahman Ibrahim, said this on Saturday during a two-day training session for the corps members on the Nigerian Learning Passport (NLP) in Yola.

Ibrahim explained that the NLP, a digital learning platform, was developed to enhance digital learning for both in-school and out-of-school children.

“The NLP platform offers over 15,000 learning materials. Our goal is to ensure that every child enrolls, registers for courses, and completes them.

“During COVID-19, educational activities were halted, prompting us to create an alternative learning program.”

He noted that engaging 500 corps members, who serve as teachers in schools throughout the state, aims to address the shortage of teachers on the NLP platform.

“We are leveraging the one-year…