Belly Fat: Why It Is Bad For You and How To Get Rid Of It





Belly or abdominal fat, commonly known as “pot belly”, is often the most stubborn and concerning body fat. It poses not just aesthetic challenges but also significant health risks. Abdominal fat consists of subcutaneous fat, which lies just under the skin, and visceral fat, which surrounds internal organs. Here are three things to know about having a big belly.

A big belly is not a sign of wealth, but a health risk

Contrary to the myth that having a big tummy could be a sign of wealth, a pot belly is a health hazard. Belly fat increases the risk of high blood pressure, high cholesterol, sleep apnea, heart disease, diabetes, certain cancers, and stroke. A waist circumference of more than 40 inches can significantly increase the risk of early death from any cause.

Drinking beer may be associated with excess belly fat

Ever heard of a “beer…





Source: Guardian Newspaper