Gunmen Attack Anambra Council Secretariat, Set Vehicles Ablaze – THISDAYLIVE

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Unidentified gunmen suspected to be linked to separatist groups yesterday morning attacked Ogbaru Local Government Area secretariat in Anambra State, and set ablaze about six vehicles.

Videos circulating on social media showed several vehicles within the premises of the secretariat smouldering in the fire.

Police authorities in Anambra State have confirmed the attack, describing it as a cowardly act.

In a statement by the state police command’s spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State Police Command, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam said only four vehicles belonging to vigilante operatives were destroyed.

He said: “The attack, which destroyed four patrol vehicles belonging to the vigilantes, has been described as an act of cowardice. Notably, there were no casualties.

“Preliminary information indicates that the assailants, arriving in large numbers on motorcycles and a vehicle, began…