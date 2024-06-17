Cholera: Children Facing Substantial Health Risks – UNICEF

By Victor Adeoti

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) says recurrent cholera outbreaks in the Nigeria are critically affecting children and the population at large.

Celine Lafoucrier, Chief of Lagos UNICEF Field Office, on Saturday reacted in a statement in response to cholera outbreak in Lagos and other parts of the country.

Lafoucrier said that children faced substantial health risks, particularly those under five who were prone to severe dehydration and higher mortality rate.

She urged government to focus on the provision of clean and risk-free water to prevent the spread of cholera in the country.

According to her, despite the state government’s efforts to provide water to its population, the current outbreak demonstrates the need for an urgent government focus on ensuring the water provided to the population is clean and risk-free.

“Addressing the challenges of cholera outbreaks requires a deliberate focus of state policies.

”And this include provision of…