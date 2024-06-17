Eid-el Kabir: COAS Hails Troops’ Gallantry, Sacrifice

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has commended troops of the Nigerian Army for their commitment and gallantry in confronting the security challenges and threats in the country.

Lagbaja gave the commendation on Sunday in Abuja, in his goodwill message to the troops and their families on the occasion of the Eid-el Kabir celebration.

He described the Eid-el-Kabir as a significant festival depicting the important place of sacrifice in humanity and divinity.

The COAS said the 2024 Eid-el Kabir celebration was also remarkable, as it coincided with the completion of his first year in office as the 23rd Chief of Army Staff.

He expressed gratitude to God for the gift of life and the relative peace restored in many troubled parts of the country.

He acknowledged the enormous sacrifice made by the army, both in human and logistics resources, in the ongoing battle against terrorism, insurgency, banditry, secessionist agitations and sundry…