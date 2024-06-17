Group Inaugurates Project Empowering Youths To Address Climate Change In Rural Communities

By Alex Enebeli

The Network of Youth for Sustainable Initiative (NGYouthSDGs) has inaugurated project empowering youth organisations to build stronger communities by addressing climate issues in communities.

The project titled “Empowering Youth Civil Society to Build Stronger Communities in Nigeria” also seek youth leadership in climate action policies and implementation to safeguard rural communities.

Speaking during the project launch in Enugu on Friday, Joshua Alade, Founder of NGYouthSDGs, emphasised that youths had to play critical role in shaping Nigeria’s future.

He said the project was to raise awareness among young people, their peers and the broader community about climate issues and the importance of taking action and support youth innovations that enhance climate change adaptation and mitigation.

Alade added that the idea would help to create a Local Climate Action Network of youth organisations and actors to mobilise local support and implementation of…