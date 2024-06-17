Victony Announces New Album ‘Stubborn’ With Tribute To Olamide

Nigerian artiste, Victony, has officially shared the tracklist of his upcoming album, Stubborn, which is set to be released on Friday, 21 June 2024.

The tracklist poster includes a heartfelt “special thanks to Olamide Badoo.”

There are speculations that Victony’s shoutout to rapper Olamide means that Olamide helped him a great deal with the creation of the album. The special thanks could also be a tribute to Olamide for his influence on Victony’s musical journey.

While anticipation for Stubborn is soaring, the album also has a diverse array of collaborations. Fans can expect tracks featuring Asake, Shallipopi, Saint Jhn and many other notable artistes. This mix of talents suggests that Stubborn will be a standout addition to Victony’s discography. This will further showcase his growth as an artiste.

Victony’s musical style is a mix of Afrobeats and Afro-pop with R&B influences. He is known for his sensational lyrics and his ability to…