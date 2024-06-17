Kanu Rallies Support For Attom Foundation’s Eye Treatment Project

By Muhyideen Jimoh

Ex-International, Kanu Nwankwo has called for support for Attom Foundation’s awareness and fund raising charity geared towards eye treatment of over 10, 000 Nigerians.

The football legend told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the sidelines of a Charity Champions Cup match organised by the Foundation in Abuja on Saturday to raise funds for the project.

Kanu, who coached Team Attom to a 4-1 win over Team Celebrities in the well attended match at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, said he was proud to be part of such a noble cause.

“It’s a football match to raise awareness for the Attom Foundation, which helps people with eye problems.

“Because it’s a good cause, you can see all these big names and players are here today to support and make sure the foundation succeeds” he said.

Kanu who is renowned for his charity work through his Kanu Heart Foundation, said there was need for more NGOs to support the needy in the society.

“The Attom…