Nigeria Has 40.2m Agriculture Households – NBS

By Okeoghene Akubuike

Nigeria has about 40.2 million agricultural households, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.

This was made known at the unveiling of the National Agricultural Sample Census (NASC) 2022 in Abuja on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the census was conducted by the NBS in partnership with the World Bank, Food and Agriculture Organisation and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

The report revealed that out of the 91 per cent of agricultural households that cultivated crops, 35 per cent practised only crop cultivation while 48 per cent reported raising any type of livestock.

It showed that 16 per cent of the households raised 58 million cattle, while 41.2 per cent raised about 124 million goats.

“While 42.5 per cent raised poultry, most commonly chickens, while five per cent practised fisheries.”

The report showed that the lowest percentage of agricultural households into Crop Cultivation was recorded…