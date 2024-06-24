Prada Uzodimma Bags Legacy Champion Awards – THISDAYLIVE

Barrister Prada Uzodimma, founder of The Ability Life Initiative and the flagship law school intervention programme, Prada Uzodimma Law School Scholarship Grant (PUSG), has received the Legacy Champion Awards.

The legal icon received the award at the public presentation of the book ‘Command your Stage’, a comprehensive guide to public speaking, authored by the renowned broadcaster Bimbo Oluyede, recently at the prestigious Metropolitan Club in Victoria Island, Lagos.

She was honoured alongside other distinguished Nigerians for their outstanding contributions in their fields and for using their resources and skills to drive an inclusive society.

Prada was honoured for her passionate commitment towards ensuring that persons with disabilities had equal opportunities in society, and as an accomplished legal practitioner, for standing out as a beacon of hope to aspiring but financially handicapped young lawyers through her law scholarship grant.

The award…