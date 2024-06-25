CDS Hails Military Veterans On Sacrifices, Pledges Continuous Support

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has commended the Nigerian military veterans for their sacrifices and dedication to peace and security as well as the Armed Forces’ development.

Musa, represented by the Director of Plans, Defence Headquarters, Rear Adm. Ibrahim Shettima, gave the commendation at the maiden Armed Forces of Nigeria Veterans Stakeholders Forum, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The forum has the theme “The Nigerian Armed Forces Veterans in the Next Decade” and was aimed at enhancing the welfare and future prospects of Nigerian military veterans.

The CDS said the significance of the forum was in recognising the dedication and sacrifices of veterans, and emphasised the need for continuous efforts to improve their welfare.

He said the Federal Government had made recent strides.

Musa listed these to include the disbursement of the Security Debarment Allowance, a 20 percent increase in pension rates, and the inclusion of veterans…