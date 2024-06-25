How 59-year-old customs officer slumped, died during Reps’ investigative hearing

A 59-year-old senior officer of the Nigeria Customs Service (NSC), identified as Essien Etop Andrew, slumped and died on Tuesday during an investigative hearing held at the instance of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Public Accounts.

While addressing the committee on the remittance of levies into designated government accounts, Mr. Andrew suddenly paused and requested permission to take water.

He said: “Sir, I need to take water.”

Acceding to his request, Hon. Bamidele Salam who presided over the session simply responded: “You need to take water, Sir? Yes, go ahead! Or if you need tea… Do you need tea?”

In a swift response, DCC Andrew retorted: “I may need to…