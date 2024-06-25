Green Industrial Vision Complementary To Oil, Gas Investment– Tinubu

By Salif Atojoko

President Bola Tinubu says Nigeria remains committed to a balanced approach to energy transition.

According to him, the country still requires substantial investments in the oil and gas sector to meet its energy demands and economic needs.

Tinubu made the remarks at a meeting with the Group Chief Executive of Standard Chartered Bank, Mr Bill Winters, on Monday in Abuja.

He called for a just energy transition that supported vulnerable communities across the nation.

The President highlighted the importance of balancing the mutually beneficial shift to green industrial growth and energy with the immediate energy needs of Nigerians.

“We value your cooperation, friendship, and partnership. Substantially, we have oil and gas as our primary source of revenue today.

“As friends, we do not expect you to run away from investments in this sector. We face the future prospect while prudently maximising the present.

“Green industry and energy, yes. We will surely…