NCDC activates emergency centre amid Cholera outbreak

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has activated its National Cholera Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) in response to a cholera outbreak that has claimed 53 lives across 31 states.

This is according to a Monday update by the agency shared on its official X platform.

“Following a dynamic risk assessment of the #cholera epidemiological situation which placed the country at a very high risk of increased cholera transmission, we have activated the National #Cholera Emergency Operations Centre (EOC),” the NCDC said.

“As of 24th June 2024, a total of 1,528 suspected cases and 53 deaths have been recorded across 31 states.”

