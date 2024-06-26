Nigeria Recorded 75,000 New HIV Infections In 2023 — NACA

By Justina Auta

Dr Temitope Ilori, the Director-General of National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), said that Nigeria recorded 75,000 new infected HIV cases and 45,000 HIV-related deaths in 2023.

She made this known at a two-day National Prevention Technical Working Group (NPTWG) meeting organised by NACA in Abuja on Wednesday.

She said although there is gradual reduction in new HIV infections, there is need to implement the recommendations made at the 2024 Nigeria HIV Prevention conference and ongoing meeting to eradicate HIV/AIDS by 2030.

She added that, “it is disheartening to know that in 2023, we had as much as 75,000 new infections and 45,000 HIV-related deaths.

“This is a cause for concern. And we also know that even in our Mother-To-Child Transmission, we are just about 35 to 40 per cent as against the 75 per cent target. So, we know we have a lot of work to do.”

Prof. Muhammad Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare,…