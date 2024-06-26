ASUU: FG moves to avert strike, reopen talks

IN an apparent move to avert the looming strike action in the nation’s University System, the Federal Government has reopened talks with the leadership of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The meeting at the instance of Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, was held late Wednesday at the Minister’s office, Abuja.

Recall that various chapters of ASUU had commenced consultation on the next line of action following the failure of the Federal Government to address their demands for renegotiation of 2009 agreement and non-payment of four months’ salary arrears among others.

President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, who spoke with newsmen after about two hours of…