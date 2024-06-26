Recruitment: Okiro Urges Harmony Between PSC, Police

By Joseph Edeh

Former Inspector-General of Police (I-G) Mike Okiro has called on the Police Service Commission (PSC) and the Nigeria Police Force to work in harmony for national security.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Police had alleged irregularities and corruption in the recruitment of Constables by the PSC during the 2022/23 batch.

Okiro, in a statement in Abuja, said that the fight against insecurity would remain a mirage, unless the commission and the police worked in harmony.

According to him, what Nigerians desire now is how the country will exit the ravaging insecurity pervading the land.

“I implore both parties to eschew whatever be their perceived bitterness and embrace the fact that their jobs go hand in hand.

“Their focus should be how to meet the overwhelming yearnings of the Nigerian people. That can only happen when mutual respect exists between both parties.

“I am very concerned that a minute issue that can be resolved through robust…