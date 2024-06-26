Tinubu And The Ajaokuta Steel Company Completion Challenge

By Martha Agas, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

The Ajaokuta Steel Company Ltd (ASCL) as the name implies, is located in Ajaokuta, in the north central state of Kogi, on 24,000 hectares of land was established in 1979 by the government of President Shehu Shagari.

It was meant to drive Nigeria’s modernity through industrialisation. The steel plant is not just a rolling mill but an integrated iron and steel plant with about 43 units.

By design, it has four rolling mills: the Billet Mills, the Light section Mill (LSM), the Wire Rod Mill and the Medium section and Structural Mill.

They are all envisaged to facilitate numerous socio economic benefits to the country and enhance the nation’s productive capacity through its integration with other industrial sectors.

This is in addition to serving as a means of saving and earning foreign exchange.

Besides supplying materials for infrastructure development, the plant is expected to produce 10,000 direct jobs in its first phase. The…