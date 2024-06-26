Belgium to face France, Ukraine bow out of Euro 2024

Belgium, Romania and Slovakia qualified for the last 16 of Euro 2024 on Wednesday as war-torn Ukraine were left heartbroken by a thrilling end to Group E.

Romania’s 1-1 draw with Slovakia in Frankfurt secured the point both nations needed to progress, while Ukraine’s brave effort in a 0-0 draw with Belgium was not enough.

All four sides ended the section on four points, but Ukraine paid for their 3-0 defeat to Romania in their opening game as they finished bottom of the group on goal difference.



Belgium could be made to pay for making a meal of a group they were expected to cruise as Domenico Tedesco’s men will face France in the last 16 after finishing second.

Slovakia advance as one of the best third-placed sides and will find out their last 16 opponents, along with Romania, after Wednesday’s final matches in Group F.

Belgium’s mix of veteran talent and rising stars are just one of a host of favoured sides yet to hit their…