Stakeholders Canvass Social Reorientation In Tackling Insurgency

By Naomi Sharang

Stakeholders in the security and media sectors on Tuesday in Abuja, called for social reorientation of Nigerians in tackling insecurity in the country.

The experts made the call in their submissions at the end of a two-day roundtable organised by the Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC) in collaboration with Development Specs Academy.

The theme of the event is: “Asymmetrical National Security Challenges, the Army and National Development”.

Executive Director, Development Specs Academy (DSA), Prof. Okey Ikechukwu, said that the country had security challenges that were no longer easy to deal with following traditional methods.

“As such, there is the need for a social reorientation of citizens to divulge information on threats in their communities to…