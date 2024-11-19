20 total views today

Mini grid dev’t catalyst for Nigeria’s energy solution – Experts

By Mohammed Bababusu

Some experts in Kogi, Niger and Nasarawa have advocated increased investment to fast track development of the Independent Mini Power Grid, to boost electricity supply in the country.

They said the measure was necessary to check the incessant collapse of the national grid and its negative impact on the nation’s economy.

Mr Joseph Adedayo, an energy expert in Lokoja, Kogi, said that the establishment of independent mini power grids would greatly minimise power failure in the country.

He noted that if the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, would build theirs mini power grids, the problem of power would be solved.

Adebayo blamed the current power challenges on weak regulations and lack of clear policies, hindering the development of state-owned power plants.

According to him, inadequate generation capacity slows down growth and expansion in…