NNPC Foundation advocates better sanitation policies, infrastructure — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The NNPC Foundation Limited has reiterated its commitment to promote global awareness and advocacy for better policies to mitigate sanitation crisis.

Mrs. Emmanuella Arukwe, Managing Director NNPC Foundation Ltd., made this known on Tuesday while commemorating the 2024 World Toilet Day (WTD) at the Junior Secondary School, Peyi, Bwari Area Council, Abuja.

Arukwe underscored the need to invest in sanitation infrastructure to ensure cleaner water, healthier communities and sustainable ecosystem.

“NNPC Foundation is deeply committed to contributing to this global effort,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that World Toilet Day is celebrated annually on Nov. 19, to raise awareness on the lack of access to safe toilets and sanitation for billions of people worldwide.

The campaign inspires action to tackle the global sanitation crisis and achieve…