Bauchi tertiary institutions’ workers issue 21-day strike ultimatum to govt

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Academic and Non-Academic Staff Unions of Bauchi State-owned tertiary institutions has issued a 21-day ultimatum to the State Government to improve the working conditions of their members or face an indefinite strike action.

The ultimatum was issued on Tuesday by the JAC during a press conference held at the Conference Hall of the NUJ Press Center, Bauchi titled: An Urgent Plea for the Implementation of Minimum Wage and our Concern on the Pension Act in Bauchi State.

The text of the Briefing was read by Comrade Engr Abubakar Ahmed,

State JAC Chairman stated, “As the Chairman of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) representing the Academic and…