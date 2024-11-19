Reps Pledge Support For Digital, Technical Education

28 total views today

By EricJames Ochigbo

Speaker of House of Representatives, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas, has pledged the commitment of the house to passing appropriate legislation that will foster digital learning and technical education in the country.

Abbas gave the pledge at a public hearing organised by the House Committee on Federal Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education in Abuja on Monday.

The hearing was on four bills seeking to establish the National Vocational Centre; Federal Artificial Intelligence Institute, Aliade, Benue; Federal College of Science and Technology, Askira-Uba, Borno and National Institute for Technical and Vocational Education, Wamba, Nasarawa State.

Represented by Rep. Auwalu Gwalabe (APC-Bauchi), Abbas said that the initiative required a strong collaboration on the side of the government and all stakeholders.

He said that polytechnic education would continue to be relevant to the Nigerian economy for the much-needed industrial development.