We Are Leveraging On Artificial Intelligence To Reposition Mining – President Tinubu

By Martha Agas

President Bola Tinubu says that his administration is leveraging advanced technology in mining operations as part of efforts to reposition the sector.

President Tinubu stated this while declaring open the ninth Nigeria Mining Week on Tuesday in Abuja.

“Our administration is leveraging on advanced technology or artificial intelligence, remote sensing, and data analytics to revolutionise exploration, extraction, and processing,” he said.

Represented by the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji, he said that in the rapidly evolving world, technological innovation was essential to remain competitive on the global stage.

The president stated that his ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ administration was committed to driving a mining sector that serves as a global model of innovation, resilience, and sustainable development.

Tinubu further said that the mining sector was being revamped through reforms to adapt to the…